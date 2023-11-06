Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 259 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,746 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,670,246,000 after buying an additional 184,543 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,002,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $515,166,000 after buying an additional 98,540 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,855,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $488,810,000 after buying an additional 50,151 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,523,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $568,963,000 after buying an additional 140,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,451,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,594,000 after buying an additional 35,019 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $207.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.13. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $159.76 and a 52-week high of $229.75.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.21.

About Vulcan Materials

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.



