Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 77,283.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,698,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682,955 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,726,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,092,000 after purchasing an additional 256,004 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,377,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,817,000 after purchasing an additional 643,825 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,205,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,685,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,576,000 after purchasing an additional 189,718 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $48.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.66. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of -103.57 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $89.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. Block’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SQ. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Block from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas raised Block from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Block from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $133,146.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,098,704.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $133,146.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,098,704.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $190,314.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,033,542.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,222 shares of company stock worth $1,006,326. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Block Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

