Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Gap Down to $13.76

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.76, but opened at $13.09. Paramount Global shares last traded at $13.27, with a volume of 2,720,245 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PARA. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America downgraded Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Paramount Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.72.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average of $15.10. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 1.76.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently -11.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Paramount Global by 2.0% in the second quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 72,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 130.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Further Reading

