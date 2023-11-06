Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Paramount Global were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Paramount Global by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,882,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,418,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783,448 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,333,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,459,000 after buying an additional 2,402,874 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,450,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,814,000 after buying an additional 192,826 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,827,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,767,000 after acquiring an additional 79,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,351,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Stock Down 4.1 %

Paramount Global stock opened at $13.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.10. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $25.93.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PARA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet cut Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PARA

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.