Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target Increased to C$52.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Parkland from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$48.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Parkland presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$49.50.

Parkland Stock Performance

Shares of Parkland stock opened at C$42.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$39.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.42. Parkland has a 52 week low of C$24.25 and a 52 week high of C$44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.81 billion. Parkland had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 12.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parkland will post 3.2104019 EPS for the current year.

Parkland Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.83%.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

