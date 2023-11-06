Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. Cuts Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. lowered its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,658 shares during the period. Southern makes up about 1.9% of Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC.’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,569.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,490 shares of company stock worth $1,459,055 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SO. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Southern Stock Up 0.2 %

SO stock opened at $70.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.73. The stock has a market cap of $76.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.55. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Southern’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

