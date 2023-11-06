Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. Decreases Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises approximately 2.7% of Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $379,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM opened at $168.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.67. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $173.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.77.

About Waste Management



Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

