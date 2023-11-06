Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. Has $3.97 Million Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up 2.4% of Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 318.2% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 64.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNI has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.22.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $111.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.70. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $129.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.5734 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.86%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

