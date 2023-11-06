Pax Dollar (USDP) Trading Up 0.1% This Week

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002850 BTC on exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $462.22 million and $4.72 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000059 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 461,755,304 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

