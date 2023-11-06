PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lessened its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 331,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 90,503 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 1.1% of OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $22,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 2.0% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in PayPal by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.42.

PayPal Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.98. 5,260,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,195,264. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $92.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.93.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.