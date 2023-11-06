Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (PGC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on November 27th

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a payout ratio of 7.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.9%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Price Performance

Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $25.61 on Monday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.96. The company has a market cap of $458.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1,091.4% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 100,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 91,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 50.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 69,520 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $2,315,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 57,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 330.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 54,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

