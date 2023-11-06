Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.65.

Insider Activity

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE MRK traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $103.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,455,230. The firm has a market cap of $262.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.64, a PEG ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.36 and a 52-week high of $119.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.