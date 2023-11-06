Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arcosa by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,733,000 after purchasing an additional 41,847 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arcosa by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arcosa by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Arcosa by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Arcosa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACA shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Sidoti raised shares of Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

NYSE ACA traded down $0.65 on Monday, reaching $67.01. The stock had a trading volume of 60,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $79.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.20.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $591.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.04 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 3.40%.

In other Arcosa news, CEO Antonio Carrillo sold 14,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $1,127,660.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,603 shares in the company, valued at $30,016,934.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

