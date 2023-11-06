Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.17.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TRV traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $168.54. The stock had a trading volume of 137,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,977. The stock has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.29%.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.