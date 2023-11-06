Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Has $28.66 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 32,035 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 9.4% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $28,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.55.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,705,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,762,996. The company has a market cap of $430.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.83.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 36.15%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

