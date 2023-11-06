Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.49 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises about 1.1% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Fiserv by 652.9% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ FISV traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,724,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.85. The stock has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.