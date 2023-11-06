Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Has $973,000 Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,807 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.5 %

COST traded up $8.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $569.31. 333,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,554. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $557.60 and its 200 day moving average is $537.34. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $577.30.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,765 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,703. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.71.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

