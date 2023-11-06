Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 204 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 2,145,367.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 184,660,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,474,245,000 after purchasing an additional 184,651,767 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,118,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,661,330,000 after purchasing an additional 883,380 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Ecolab by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,327,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,875,020,000 after buying an additional 96,475 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,229,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,864,760,000 after buying an additional 141,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ecolab by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after buying an additional 2,023,685 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ECL. StockNews.com lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.00.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $173.48. 129,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.90. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.29 and a twelve month high of $191.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

