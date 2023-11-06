Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 75.6% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 122.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 223.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 73.5% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $396,882.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,538,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 19,455 shares of company stock worth $2,090,751 in the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,272. The stock has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.80.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.36.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

