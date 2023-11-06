Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,111 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

ITB stock traded up $2.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,127,793 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.48. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

See Also

