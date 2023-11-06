Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWB. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,527,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $232,000. Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $390,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,337.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $238.64. The company had a trading volume of 63,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,028. The stock has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $205.56 and a one year high of $252.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.97.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

