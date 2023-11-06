Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,496,000 after buying an additional 8,783,166 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,715,853,000 after buying an additional 6,905,332 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,247,981,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,893,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,229,731,000 after acquiring an additional 111,108 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of IWM stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $172.70. 8,310,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,787,549. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $199.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.28.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.