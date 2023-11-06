Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.57.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PBA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet cut Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBA stock opened at $32.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.03. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.27. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $36.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 28.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.481 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.98%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

