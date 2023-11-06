Peraso (PRSO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect Peraso to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Peraso had a negative return on equity of 89.44% and a negative net margin of 176.75%. The company had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. On average, analysts expect Peraso to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Peraso stock opened at $0.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.37. Peraso has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.86.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their target price on Peraso from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peraso by 811.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 223,012 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peraso by 43.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 118,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Peraso during the fourth quarter valued at $810,000. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peraso

Peraso Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules.

