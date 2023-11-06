Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Acquires 307 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,058 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 8,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $432.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $189.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.09 and a twelve month high of $485.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $400.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.20.

View Our Latest Report on Netflix

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total value of $220,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,934.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,216 shares of company stock valued at $21,978,173. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.