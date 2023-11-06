Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Has $5.58 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,644 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 4.3% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 376.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.38.

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $165.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

