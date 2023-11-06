Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Has $610,000 Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ DVY opened at $109.01 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $126.89. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.88 and its 200 day moving average is $111.66.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.4647 per share. This represents a $5.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

