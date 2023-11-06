Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,762,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 145,243 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 3.2% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Pfizer worth $431,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $273,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 94,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 22,879 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,771,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,281,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $31.32 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.70 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $176.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.88.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 89.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

