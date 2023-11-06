Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.73.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM opened at $91.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.83. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $142.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Philip Morris International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,185,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,342,014,000 after buying an additional 4,368,323 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 106,291,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,376,231,000 after buying an additional 1,092,991 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,439,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,316,761,000 after buying an additional 1,056,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,592,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,793,812,000 after buying an additional 1,745,868 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,558,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,166,000 after buying an additional 2,430,519 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

