Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. decreased its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 27.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $85.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.68. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $55.60 and a 12 month high of $90.65.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACGL. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

