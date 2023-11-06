Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Cuts Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 788.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,501,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544,029 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $735,469,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 122,771.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,323,000 after buying an additional 2,538,916 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 98,059.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,484,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,931,000 after buying an additional 1,482,657 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 187.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,000,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,319,000 after buying an additional 1,304,196 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PNC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:PNC opened at $123.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $170.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.94. The stock has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.03%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

