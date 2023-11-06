Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wipro in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Wipro in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Wipro in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new stake in Wipro in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Wipro in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WIT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Wipro in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.70 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Wipro in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of WIT opened at $4.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Wipro Limited has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $5.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.82.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Wipro had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

