Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Invests $228,000 in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,819 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,067,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $322,392,000 after purchasing an additional 102,601 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,057,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,362,000 after purchasing an additional 94,694 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,163 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lennar by 551.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,432 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Lennar by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,598,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,797,000 after purchasing an additional 156,691 shares during the period. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Trading Up 3.4 %

LEN opened at $119.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.49. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $76.79 and a 12 month high of $133.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.40 and a 200 day moving average of $116.51.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $121,496.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,386 shares in the company, valued at $13,796,843.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Amy Banse purchased 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.65 per share, with a total value of $101,061.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,555.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $121,496.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,796,843.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,599 shares of company stock worth $301,984 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lennar from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Lennar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Lennar from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.41.

Get Our Latest Report on Lennar

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.