Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Invests $233,000 in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,663 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $507,990,000 after acquiring an additional 405,604 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,629,000 after acquiring an additional 329,661 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,658,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at about $12,549,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at about $11,075,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Installed Building Products

In other news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total value of $77,640.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,189.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBP. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $140.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

NYSE IBP opened at $125.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.79. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.28 and a 52 week high of $158.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.69.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

