Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Schlumberger by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,158,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,873,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,896 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,212,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,728,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280,503 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 28,317,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,390,390,000 after acquiring an additional 925,143 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,347,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,241,319,000 after acquiring an additional 401,606 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Schlumberger by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,772,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $971,246,000 after acquiring an additional 819,858 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SLB. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $457,867.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,913,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $457,867.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,271.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,966 shares of company stock valued at $6,899,372 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.9 %

SLB stock opened at $56.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.77. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

