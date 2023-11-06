Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 172 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $63.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.44. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $65.46. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,788. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,722 shares of company stock valued at $295,652. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.05.

View Our Latest Analysis on Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.