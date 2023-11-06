Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 3,661 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 38.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,661 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of EEM opened at $38.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.11. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.67 and a twelve month high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

