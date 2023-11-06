Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 933 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 124,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 76,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,801 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 330.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Takeda Pharmaceutical from $14.20 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE TAK opened at $14.01 on Monday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.63. The stock has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.64.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.