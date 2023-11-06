Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Takes Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 477 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $30,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 95.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total transaction of $834,869.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MLM opened at $442.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $317.94 and a one year high of $463.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $425.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $425.20.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.79.

Get Our Latest Report on MLM

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.