Piper Sandler Boosts IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Price Target to $525.00

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.14.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

NASDAQ IDXX traded down $5.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $423.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $446.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $478.38. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $372.50 and a fifty-two week high of $564.73. The stock has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.21.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The company had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at $37,338,329.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at $37,338,329.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IDEXX Laboratories

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

