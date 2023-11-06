Piper Sandler Lowers Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target to $4.00

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 33.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RDFN. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. DA Davidson raised Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Redfin from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Redfin from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.19.

Get Redfin alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Redfin

Redfin Price Performance

Shares of RDFN stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.98. 2,815,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,716,072. The company has a market cap of $681.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Redfin has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $17.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.69.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.70 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 616.23% and a negative net margin of 14.29%. The company’s revenue was down 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Redfin will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Redfin

In other news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 23,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $209,597.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,602.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 23,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $209,597.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,602.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $58,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 415,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,903.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,237 shares of company stock valued at $352,698 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Redfin

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 3,238.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.