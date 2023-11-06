Piper Sandler Raises Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target to $215.00

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.45% from the stock’s previous close.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.25.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $164.81. The stock had a trading volume of 663,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,398. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $132.89 and a twelve month high of $194.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.14% and a net margin of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $159,605.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,836.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,230,034.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,836.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,851,404. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 439.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

