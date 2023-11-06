Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Boosts Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,077,000 after acquiring an additional 49,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ICE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $234,280.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,718,289.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $234,280.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,718,289.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total transaction of $57,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,050.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,202 shares of company stock valued at $10,756,352. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $107.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.16 and a twelve month high of $118.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.36. The company has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.98%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

