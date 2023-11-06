Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys 6,283 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 350.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,076 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.28.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,208,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,208,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 651,686 shares of company stock worth $136,580,537 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock opened at $207.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.50. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The firm has a market cap of $202.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.79, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

