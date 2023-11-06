Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 270.1% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 39.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth about $135,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $61.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.94 and a fifty-two week high of $64.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.92.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

