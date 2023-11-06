Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $3.01 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,058,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 42,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,925,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 11.5% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 119,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,084,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.3 %

NOW opened at $605.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.25 and a fifty-two week high of $614.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $568.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $545.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.60, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total transaction of $2,664,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,457,874.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total value of $2,664,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,307 shares in the company, valued at $24,457,874.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $283,877.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,584.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,989 shares of company stock worth $10,211,158 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.77.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.