Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 24,598 Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,598 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Fortinet by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $448,218.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,189.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $1,457,937.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,351.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $448,218.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,189.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,333 shares of company stock worth $3,505,054. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen lowered Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Fortinet from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.77.

Fortinet Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $49.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.46.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

