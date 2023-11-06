Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned 1.12% of iShares MSCI Austria ETF worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWO. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF in the second quarter worth about $7,307,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the first quarter worth $975,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $860,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWO opened at $20.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.18. iShares MSCI Austria ETF has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $21.80. The firm has a market cap of $53.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Austria IMI 25/50 Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

