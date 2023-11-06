Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.26% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the first quarter valued at $5,331,000. Hilltop Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,658,000. Nilsine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $4,609,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after buying an additional 25,272 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of EWI stock opened at $31.34 on Monday. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $33.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.25. The company has a market cap of $350.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

