Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,467 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 29.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $61.45 on Monday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $50.94 and a twelve month high of $64.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.55 and its 200-day moving average is $60.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.